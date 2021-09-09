CM YS Jagan directed the Officials to focus on bringing down infant mortality rate

Tadepalli: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to focus on bringing down the infant mortality rate and prepare best guidelines for family health doctors' concept.

During a review meeting on prevailing Covid situation and vaccination at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to start PG courses in new medical colleges and ensure the paramedical staff is provided training in medical colleges and to introduce courses on public health administration.

The Chief Minister said there should be continuous observation and monitoring on public health and added that testing facility on blood, water and air should be available at the village clinic level. He said dialysis units should be made available at required CHCs.

Instructing the officials to take steps to maintain health data, the Chief Minister said the data of testing or treatment of anyone should be uploaded online with their identification card details.

He said the medical history including testing and treatment details of patients should be uploaded online and made available to the doctors and asked them to come up with software in this regard.

He directed the officials to focus on new modalities for containing Covid in the wake of third wave and asked them to be prepared with new medicines that give better results with a fewer side-effects.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 14,452 active cases across the State and recovery rate is 98.60 per cent. There are zero active cases registered under 10,494 secretariats and 3,560 patients are being treated in hospitals, 926 people are in Covid Care Centres and 9,966 people are in home isolation.

They said 92.50 per cent of Covid patients in network hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri and 70.69 percent of patients in private hospitals. The fever survey was done 18 times.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works are completed in 108 hospitals.

They said the State government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals which have more than 50 beds and they will be completed by October 6. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,23,34,971 people were administered vaccine of which 1,31,62,815 received single dose while 91,72,156 people have been administered both the doses.

The Health Department officials who visited Kerala recently to examine Covid and other issues at ground level have briefed the Chief Minister on their observations.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Covid Command Control chairperson Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, 104 call centre in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Aarogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Industries Director J V N Subramaniam and other officials were present.