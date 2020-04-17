CM YS Jagan directs officials to conduct Coronavirus tests based on family survey

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to carry out the COVID-19 tests for all those who have been suspected with the virus surfaces in the family survey held by village volunteers. He conducted a review on Friday at the camp office on the prevention of coronavirus virus. Officers were briefed on the measures to be taken to curb coronavirus. According to the medical department officials, the officials informed the chief minister about the measures being taken to provide treatment to other victims whoa aged above 40 years.

The officials have brought to the notice of the chief minister that a control room has been set up with some doctors for critical care management where two doctors will be available to monitor about the patient situation from time to time.

The officials were also told the chief minister that measures were being taken without interrupting other emergency services. "Regular services shall be continued in other hospitals apart from the COVID hospitals identified in the districts; patients enrolled in the healthcare facility will be contacted directly and informed about the hospital services, " officials told.

Earlier, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has inaugurated the rapid testing kids arrived from South Korea on a special flight from South Korea at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Deputy CM Alla Nani, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were present at the event. These Rapid Kits can detect the coronavirus result in just 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 38 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 572 coronavirus positive cases. As per the bulletin, 35 victims were discharged and 14 reported dead and more than 523 victims were undergoing treatment currently.