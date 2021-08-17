CM YS Jagan hailed over implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme

Bukkarayasamudram (Anantapur): Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi visited Vadiyampeta village in the mandal and interacted with upper primary students at the government school on the reopening day on Monday.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the school compounds in the district with every school building resembling a corporate office building.

She interacted with children and teachers and urged them to follow Covid protocols. She also made some of the children write on the slate. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched a revolutionary concèpt of Nadu-Nedu by embarking on modernisation of school buildings and extending financial help to the poor and middle class.

The rural schools in the district looked colourful and child-friendly with beautiful classrooms, decent benches, fans, lights, excellent paintings, greenery, bathrooms and even a television set for digital learning.

Every village looked so colourful with happy scenes of parents coming to the schools with their children dressed in uniforms and shoes provided by the government and with a bag full of books and stationery.

The ambience of the school compound and classrooms had been changed and a new craze for admissions in government schools is reported by the office of the DEO.