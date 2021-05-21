CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals Chandrababu Naidu to extend cooperation to government

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu to extend cooperation to the State government at the present time of Covid crisis instead of blaming the government.

He said mistakes are common at any level and nothing can be achieved by pointing fingers at each other. He said everyone should encourage others for better performance and should not cause panic among people by indulging in false campaign on Covid.

He also requested some section of the media not to spread false news and cause panic among people.

Addressing the Budget session of the State Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister made it clear that the State government will provide vaccination to people free of cost. He said AP is the first State to go for global tenders to get vaccines. Stating that vaccination is the only solution to contain Covid, the Chief Minister said that if the vaccination was completed by 50 to 60 per cent, then only we will get rid of the Covid pandemic.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the vaccination comes under the Central govt purview and the Centre has to give clearance for getting vaccines through global tenders. He said priority will be given for vaccination to vulnerable sections who are above 45 years of age and later those under 18-45 age group will be vaccinated. He said AP has a capacity to vaccinate one lakh people per day.

The Chief Minister said as he knows the importance of life, he included Covid and black fungus under Aarogyasri. He said during the coronavirus second wave, 649 hospitals were transformed into Covid hospitals by providing 47,747 beds. Besides in Covid Care Centres, 52,471 beds were provided. He said the State government is purchasing 18,000 oxygen concentrators. He said the State government spent Rs 2,229 crore towards Covid treatment for the past 23 months.

The Chief Minister said 17 hospitals were notified to treat black fungus. Referring to oxygen supply, Jagan said oxygen units were set up in 53 hospitals and the government would purchase 18,500 oxygen concentrators at a cost of Rs 309 crore. He said Andhra Pradesh needs 7 crore doses of Covid vaccines including 3 crore doses for above 45 years but the Central govt supplied only 13 per cent of vaccines so far.