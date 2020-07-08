CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Kadapa, leaves for Idupulapaya

Kadapa: As part of two day-visit to the district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister who left from Gannavaram Airport in the evening, arrived at Kadapa Airport as per schedule at 4.36 pm and left to Idupulapaya by 4.50 pm and reached there at 5.10 pm.

According to the official sources, the Chief Minister is scheduled to pay tributes along with family members to his father at YSR Ghat to mark the 71 birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy on July 8. Later, he will unveil the statue of YSR at RK Valley, inaugurates the 3 MW Solar park and later inspects engineering blocks constructed at Rs 139 crore there.

Earlier Chief Minister was received by District In-charge Minister A Suresh, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLAs, Collector Ch Harikiran, Kurnool Range DIG Venkatarami Reddy and SP KVV Anburajan.