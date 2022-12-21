CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assures help to thalassemia patient

Darsi (Prakasam dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed his generosity listening to the woes of a mother whose daughter is a thalassemia patient and assuring support from government. He also directed the district collector to initiate the process of providing medical support to the girl.

During his visit for a wedding reception here on Tuesday, Nishitha Kumari, mother of eight-year-old Sanvika, told the Chief Minister that her daughter has to undergo blood transfusion twice a month which costs over Rs 12,000 and about Rs 30 lakh to undergo bone marrow treatment.

She also said that her husband had deserted her and she was working as veterinary assistant and unable to bear the expenses. Responding to her plea, the Chief Minister specially interacted with Sanvika and asked her family members to be courageous and assured of necessary medical support. He directed district collector Dinesh Kumar to follow up the process.