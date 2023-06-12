CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to youth empowerment: MP Reddappa

Chittoor: MP N Reddappa said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to empowerment of youth and introduced several programmes for their welfare in the state.

Participating as chief guest in the valedictory of Nehru Yuva Kendra on Sunday, the MP stated that the role of youth would be crucial for building strong nation.

Reddappa reiterated that the parents and teachers of students should inculcate good habits among children for their better future and prosperity.

He stated the Chief Minister was giving top priority for conducting sports and established Jagananna Youth clubs in each village to promote games. He complimented Nehru Yuva Kendram for doing remarkable service in encouraging the youth in all aspects. MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, Trainee Collector Magha Swaroop, Nehru Yuva Kendram State Director A R Vijaya Rao and Yuva Kendra Coordinator B Pradeep were present.