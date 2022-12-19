CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy determined to make Vizag administrative capital, says Roja

Paderu (ASR District): "No matter how many problems are faced, no matter how many obstacles are created by other parties, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will make Visakhapatnam the administrative capital," asserted RK Roja, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Development.

On Sunday, she inaugurated Harita Hill Resorts built by Tourism Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Lambasingi of Chintapalli mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister mentioned that Visakha will be developed not only as an administrative capital but also as a tourism capital as there are many tourist areas in Alluri district and also in its surrounding areas. She said that the tourist areas of Alluri district, including Lambasingi, are getting unprecedented popularity. Recalling that she first came to this area as an actress in 1991 for the shooting of Chamanthi movie, she said that she is happy to come to this region as a Minister now.

'I had visited these areas many times as part of movie shootings and now happy to start a guest house,' she added.

Minister Roja said that Andhra Pradesh ranks third in the country in terms of the number of tourists. Tourism sector, which was badly damaged during the pandemic times of Covid, is now recovering, she stated. She explained that 9.30 crore tourists visited AP State this year. Under Swadesh Darshan scheme, the tourism sector will be developed in the State with an expenditure of Rs 150 crore, the Minister said. Similarly, for the development of Simhachalam under PRASAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, Rs 54 crore sanctioned and tenders have also been called, she informed.

The Minister said that Simhachalam Kshetra will also be developed for tourism. She opined that since the Chief Minister has allowed the development of tourist areas under the public-private partnership, there has been an opportunity for the development of all tourist areas.

later, Minister Roja danced in Dhimsa tribal traditional style along with the local women as part of the inauguration of the resort.

Araku MP G Madhavi, Sub-Collector V Abhishek, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J Subhadra, Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, GCC Chairman Shobha Swathi Rani and others also participated in the Dhimsa dance. APTDC Chairman Vara Prasad, MPP Anusha Devi and others participated in the inaugural function of the resorts.