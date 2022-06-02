CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs completion of 15.6L houses

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officers to pay special attention towards the employment guarantee scheme to ensure that the workers are getting paid a minimum wage of Rs 240 per day. He held a video conference on the Spandana programme and issued key directives to collectors and SPs of 26 districts and discussed housing for the poor, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, digital libraries, roads and highways, kharif preparedness among others.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told them to conduct periodic inspections and also asked them to chart out an alternative plan keeping the monsoon season in view. Further, he instructed the officials to focus on completing the construction of village secretariats, RBKs, YSR Village Clinics, BMCs, AMCs without any delay. He asked the collectors to personally supervise the constructions and complete on time.

Reviewing housing, he stated that the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase and instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of the houses along with works related to approach roads and land levelling.

On Jagananna Bhu-Hakku and Bhu-Raksha scheme, the Chief Minister stated that the comprehensive land survey is being conducted after 100 years and directed the authorities to complete the survey by deadlines. In phase-1, 5,300 villages, in phase-2, 5,700 villages, and in phase-3, 6460 villages are to be surveyed and a certificate will be issued by the end of September 2023. He asked the Collectors to review the comprehensive survey from time to time and see if the targets are being met as expected.

He directed the Collectors to hold Spandana programmes every week and asked them not to depute some other official to hold it. He said that people rate Collector's performance in the Spandana programme, and told them to pay more attention to resolving public grievances. He said that the grievance redressal will be conducted every day at all village secretariats between 3-5 pm and stated that all the concerned officials should be available. Also, he suggested conducting field enquiries with the petitioner's whether their issues were addressed or not.

In regard to irrigation, the Chief Minister stated that like never before irrigation water to Godavari delta for kharif season was released by June 1 and by June 10, water will be released to remaining crop lands under Krishna delta, Guntur channel, Gandikota, Brahmasagar, Chitravati and Veligallu. Under SRBC, Gorakallu and Avukula will be receiving water by June 30 and under NSP water will be released to all channels by July 15.