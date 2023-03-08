CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finalises welfare calendar

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday discussed with officials arrangements for Assembly session beginning on March 14 and welfare programmes to be implemented during the rest of March and in April. It has been decided to launch the serving of ragi malt to schoolchildren in the midday meals from March 10 as Model Code of Conduct for MLC elections doesn't apply to this.

The meeting has also decided to release funds to eligible students under total fee reimbursement scheme on March 18, announce the names of best volunteers on March 22 on the occasion of Ugadi festival, launch Jaganannaku Chebudam on March 23, conduct YSR Asara from March 25 to April 5, implement Jagananna Vasati Deevena on March 31, launch the Family Doctor Concept on April 6, felicitate the best volunteers on April 10 and launch EBC Nestham on April 18.

Dates for the some of the programmes have been finalised keeping in view the code for MLC elections.