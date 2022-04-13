CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for 'Aarogya' Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The State Government proposes increasing medical procedures under Aarogyasri so as to cater to a large number of people covering a wide range of medical treatments. It will constantly monitor the facilities and services that are being offered to the public right from sanitation to hospital maintenance, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the review meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister inspected the information kiosk model which is to be set up in the Aarogyasri hospitals and directed the officials to set up signboards in the hospitals for easy access.

The Chief Minister suggested honouring Arogya Mitras, similar to volunteers recognised, for their services in the health sector by providing a cash incentive. He stated that the government embarked on bringing revolutionary reforms in the health sector for providing better services to the people right from filling all the vacant posts to revamping all the government hospitals through Nadu-Nedu. Regarding Aarogyasri, he said that the government increased the number of services, besides processing timely payments to the network hospitals without any pending dues, and offering Aarogya Aasara to the patients at the time of discharge.

Besides setting up 16 new teaching hospitals across the State the government was providing GMP and WHO standard drugs in government hospitals. He directed the authorities to focus on achieving development goals set by the government.

He enquired about the recruitment process in the Medical and Health Department and instructed the officials to complete all appointments by the end of May without any delay. He said the government had decided to increase salaries and to pay them accordingly by banning the private practice of government doctors.

Reviewing the status of Nadu-Nedu in hospitals, he instructed the authorities not to compromise on the quality of the works under any circumstances.

Officials explained the progress of construction of Palasa Kidney Hospital, Kadapa Super Specialty Hospital, as well as specialty hospitals in tribal areas and informed that the construction of 16 new medical colleges is going on at full pace. The Chief Minister directed the officers to focus on getting clearances from the Centre and told them to start the construction works in the remaining medical colleges by May 15.