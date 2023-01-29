CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hails U-19 women's cricket team
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Indian team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 women's T-20 World Cup defeating England by 7 wickets in the finals.
Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Indian team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 women's T-20 World Cup defeating England by 7 wickets in the finals.
The Chief Minister wished the young team to continue the winning streak in future tournaments as well.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS