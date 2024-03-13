CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates Krishna river retaining wall

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 2.26-km-long retaining wall constructed alongside Krishna river at Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi here on Tuesday.

The wall on the two sides of the Varadhi was constructed with a cost of Rs 500 crore for protecting 80,000 Krishna Lanka residents from flood threat.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the previous government never thought of constructing the protection wall to safeguard the lives of the flood-prone residents.

“We all know that local residents suffered a lot during flood times but their problem was not taken seriously by previous Government,” he remarked.

During the last five years only, he said the government initiated measures to construct the wall for protecting the people from floods, adding that a park was established and beautification works were also undertaken for the benefit of the locals.

The Chief Minister also launched the Rs 12.4crore river front park’s first phase that contains entry plaza, walking track, open gym and children’s play area, besides launching the works of sewage treatments plants worth Rs 239crore that would benefit five areas in the city.

He also distributed regularised house site pattas to the poor and said government has regularised 31,866 house site pattas in Vijayawada and the beneficiaries from 16 colonies of Vijayawada East, Central and West constituencies would get full ownership rights on the allotted house sites.

He named the park Krishnamma Jala Vihar picking it up from a list of names submitted by the officials.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu, MPs Margani Bharat and others were present.