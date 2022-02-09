CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keen on improving living standards of all sections

Kadapa: Rayachoti MLA and government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on improving the living standards of all sections by extending financial support to them.

He was speaking after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of Jagananna Chedodu scheme. Srikanth Reddy said the Chief Minister was keen on implementing all the welfare schemes despite the State facing financial crisis.

District Collector V. Vijaya Rama Raju has said that as many as 6,695 tailors, 9,791 washermen and 2,216 Nayi Brahmins forming into a total 18,702 families were benefited by Rs 18.70 crores in the second phase of Jagananna Chedhodu scheme in the district. Collector said that selection of beneficiaries was conducted through village, ward volunteers in a transparent manner.

State Washermen Corporation Director K. Jyothi, BC Corporation State coordinator Praveen Kumar, BC Corporation ED SK Farid Saheb and others were present.