CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders increase in beds at Covid hospitals

Amaravati: Following reports of shortage of beds, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to increase beds in Covid hospitals and arrange 3,000 beds in Covid care centres in every district, set up oxygen manufacturing plants and arrange oxygen tankers at hospitals.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed increasing the number of beds in Covid hospitals and arranging of 1,000 oxygen beds and 2,000 non oxygen beds in Covid care centres in every district.

He also ordered increase in the rates being paid to empanelled private hospitals for Covid treatment and make these rates applicable for Aarogyasri hospitals also. He said it should be ensured that no hospital denies treatment for Covid and added that salaries of FNOs and MNOs working in Covid hospitals be increased. The Chief Minister directed the officials to recruit required doctors, nurses and para medical staff in all Covid hospitals in the state.

He asked the officials to set up 42 PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants to ensure required oxygen for Covid hospitals. Oxygen tankers should be procured and 10KL capacity tankers should be made available at teaching hospitals and 1 KL tankers at other hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 35,644 beds in 422 Covid hospitals (public and private) in the state, of which 21,590 are occupied. About 79,000 patients are in home isolation and another 6,348 are in Covid care centres and 14,862 patients are being treated on oxygen beds, with 14,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Covid Command Control Special Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present.