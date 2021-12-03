  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays personal visit to houses of flood victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquires about the health of Vijayakumari in a flood-affected area in Tirupati on Friday
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquires about the health of Vijayakumari in a flood-affected area in Tirupati on Friday

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy showed his generosity by personally visiting the house of a woman of Sarswatinagar in Tirupati who was injured in an accident as she is not in a position to move and expressed her desire through her daughter to see the Chief Minister when he was touring the flood-affected areas of the pilgrim city on Friday

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed his generosity by personally visiting the house of a woman of Sarswatinagar in Tirupati who was injured in an accident as she is not in a position to move and expressed her desire through her daughter to see the Chief Minister when he was touring the flood-affected areas of the pilgrim city on Friday.

Immediate after receiving information from her daughter Vishnavi, the Chief Minister went to the house of Vijayakumari and enquired about her health. He assured assistance for her treatment. Likewise, he also visited the house of a kidney patient B Kusuma of Saraswatinagar and assured to extend financial assistance for her treatment.

