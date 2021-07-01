CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to develop western parts of Chittoor as industrial hub: Mithun Reddy

Chittoor: Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has planned to develop western parts of the district as industrial hub.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the MP said Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy would lay foundation stone for Jiksin company with an estimated outlay of Rs 54 crore to be established in Punganur Assembly Constituency on Thursday.



He said the new industry would create employment opportunities for over 900 technicians in the district. Over 7.2 lakh LPG cylinders produced in the Dixin company will be supplied to Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum Corporations and others,he added.