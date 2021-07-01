Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to develop western parts of Chittoor as industrial hub: Mithun Reddy

MP Mithun Reddy
x

MP Mithun Reddy

Highlights

Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has planned to develop western parts of the district as industrial hub

Chittoor: Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has planned to develop western parts of the district as industrial hub.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the MP said Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy would lay foundation stone for Jiksin company with an estimated outlay of Rs 54 crore to be established in Punganur Assembly Constituency on Thursday.

He said the new industry would create employment opportunities for over 900 technicians in the district. Over 7.2 lakh LPG cylinders produced in the Dixin company will be supplied to Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum Corporations and others,he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X