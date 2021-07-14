CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Polavaram visit put off

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to the Polavaram project site on July 14, Wednesday, has been postponed.



According to information received from CM office by officials who are supervising the arrangements, the Chief Minister's Polavaram visit is cancelled and no date has yet been indicated.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister is keen on completing Polavaram project works and as part of it, decided to visit the project site to inspect the ongoing works and conduct a review meeting with officials.

The Polavaram evacuees have also pinned hopes on positive response from the state government over their rehabilitation during the Chief Minister's visit as they are suffering due to inundation of several villages in Polavaram upstream region.