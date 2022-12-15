  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receives warm welcome

Minister Vidadala Rajini handing over a bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
x

 Minister Vidadala Rajini handing over a bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome by the ministers, district officials and YSRCP leaders during his visit to Dakamarri along the Vizianagaram – Visakhapatnam route wherein the CM attended wedding ceremony of Nellimarla MLA B Appala Naidu’s son Manideep.

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome by the ministers, district officials and YSRCP leaders during his visit to Dakamarri along the Vizianagaram – Visakhapatnam route wherein the CM attended wedding ceremony of Nellimarla MLA B Appala Naidu's son Manideep.

Welcoming the CM, Health and Visakhapatnam district in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini,, MLAs, YSRCP leaders handed over a bouquet to the Chief Minister in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, among others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X