CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Amma Vodi third phase amount

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the third phase Amma Vodi amount at KR Stadium in Srikakulam City today. After the conclusion of the public meeting, CM released the amount through online mode by pressing the digital key on the laptop. Total Rs.6,595 crore amount credited into the bank accounts of 43, 96, 402 mothers of the students across the state and benefitted 80 lakh school and college-going children. Addressing at the public meeting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy elaborated that state government will distribute Rs. 12,000/- worth tabs to students entered into class VIII from this academic year and from this year September onwards.

CM also expressed concern over removing 51,000 mothers' names from the Amma Vodi list due to 75 percent attendance condition. First year this condition was relaxed, the second year it was exempted due to covid but this is third year we have imposed this condition to inculcate discipline among students and their parents. He also elaborated that Rs. 2,000/- needed to pay for school and toilets maintenance funds for the government schools and the Rs. 2,000/- reduced from the Amma Vodi amount for the purpose of development of the government schools. He also fumed at opposition TDP chief, N. ChandraBabu Naidu, and his friendly press and media organizations and designated JanaSena chief, Pawan Kalyan as the adopted son of the Chandra Babu Naidu and his friendly press and media organizations. CM also announced the sanction of funds for several development projects in the Srikakulam district.

