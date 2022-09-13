CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly not happy with performance of 50 YSRCP MLAs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to give warning to around 50 MLAs, whose performance is said to be not satisfactory.

The Chief Minister is said to have received a survey report from a survey team on Monday over the underperformance of the MLAs during Gadapa Gadapaku programme. Taking it seriously, the Chief Minister who warned the ministers recently for their failure to counter the TDP's allegations, is now planning to warn the MLAs to improve their performance or else they will lose an opportunity to contest next elections.

The Chief Minister who is keen on Mission 2024, is said to be keeping an eye on the performance of Ministers and MLAs through several surveys and expressing displeasure over the performance of some newly-inducted Ministers too. It may be noted after the CM's warning to Ministers in a recently concluded Cabinet meeting, several Ministers including former Ministers were coming before the media to counter the allegations of the TDP leaders.