CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks Centre's green nod for projects

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupendra Yadav here on Wednesday. During his visit, the CM raised various issues related to the development of Andhra Pradesh, including the granting of environmental clearances for irrigation projects.

Seeking environmental clearance to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jagan Mohan Reddy it was important to provide drinking water irrigation to this drought-stricken region. Besides that various aspects relating to the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs located between the two Telugu states were discussed.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the Telangana government is acting unilaterally in the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar joint reservoir projects on the Krishna river and is violating all the operational protocols, agreements and directives of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). As a result, AP is losing its share rights on Krishna river, he said.

Elaborating further, he explained that in 2022-22 and 2022-23, Telangana state has started using water for power generation from the kharif season beginning from June 1. Even though the minimum water level in Srisailam reservoir is less than 834 feet, the Telangana government is releasing water for power generation without any indent at least before KRMB.

He alleged that Telangana government is constructing the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Scheme (3 tmcs) and Dindi schemes at 800 feet without any environmental clearances.

Under these circumstances, the Andhra Pradesh government has no other alternative but to implement the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLS), through which 3 tmc feet water per day can be supplied to TGP, SRBC and GNSS, he said.

Giving a details on the development of ports, he said that Andhra Pradesh with its vast coastline of 974 km is conducive to immense economic activities. The state government is developing three greenfield ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu.

Along with this, about 10 lakh fishermen families in the coastal region depend on fishing and fisheries related activities for their livelihood. Andhra Pradesh government has prioritised the development of fishing harbours at 9 strategic locations to support these vulnerable groups, he explained. Works relating to Ramayapatnam port are progressing at a fast pace. By March, 2024, the port operations will commence and for the remaining two ports, Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district, he said, adding that they had applied for the grant of environmental clearances.