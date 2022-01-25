CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should break silence on casino issue, demands TDP

Vijayawada: The TDP at its strategy meeting presided over by party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should break his silence on the illegal casino held in Gudivada in Krishna district.

The TDP slammed Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Kodali Nani for turning Gudivada, the birthplace of freedom fighters, stalwarts and intellectuals into a 'casino capital' for the sake of making easy money.

The attack on the opposition fact-finding committee members was highly condemnable.

The TDP strategy meet pointed out how Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was missing from the list of top 20 best CMs in the country. Kodali Nani was caught badly as there was video evidence for the unlawful casino. Despite the glaring evidence, the Minister was trying to plead not guilty and making false statements. Kodali Nani apparently had no valid defence which was why he started indulging in misinformation campaign.

Chandrababu Naidu lauded the party leaders and the fact-finding committee for putting up a brave fight against the casino organisers. The party decided to continue and step up its agitation against the poisonous casino culture that was creeping into the State. Complaints would be made to various national investigation agencies about how hundreds of crores changed hands.

The TDP leaders urged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to open his mouth on the videos of casino organised at the Minister's K Convention Centre and under the direct supervision of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The Minister would not be able to silence the people with his abusive language and indecent counter attacks.

Condemning the 'custodial torture' of Chittoor Dalit woman, the TDP leaders demanded that SC, ST atrocities case should be booked on all those responsible. Suspension of one constable would not be enough.

Referring to the employees' demands, the TDP leaders flayed the ring party for not increasing their salaries and instead using blackmailing tactics against them. The government was indulging in a vicious social media and mainstream media campaign.

The TDP expressed total support to the agitating employees. The party leaders stressed the need for declaring holidays for schools considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State. It would be wrong on the part of the government to continue its adamant stand. Negligence in this respect would throw lives of students and parents in danger.

Referring to the shortage of fertilisers, the TDP leaders said an artificial scarcity was created by vested interests. Fertilisers were being sold at very high prices to farmers. The government had a duty to respond on this.

The TDP leaders said their party along with the NTR Memorial Trust were providing telemedicine Covid services with the help of noted doctors based in the US.