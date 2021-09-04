CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy striving to empower BCs: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs) to keep up his election promise, said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy here .



Buggana addressed a meeting held in connection with the oath-taking ceremony of M Sriramulu as chairman of AP Meat Development Corporation in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the government was trying to boost the meat exports and added that about 40 lakh people were depending on AP Meat Development Corporation and allied industries for livelihood.

He further said that the State government was developing Dhone in Kurnool district as model Assembly constituency and developing infrastructure. He added that a Mega Industrial park will come up on 9,000 acres in Kurnool district. He further said that Nagaravanam would be set up at a cost of Rs 90 crore.