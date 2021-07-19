CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to apply Polavaram balm to oustees today

Kovvuru: Implementation of relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package for those affected by the Polavaram project will take centre-stage when Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visits the project site on Monday.

A total of Rs 256.20 crore is to be paid as compensation to 3,704 Polavaram displaced families in the West Godavari district. The Chief Minister will be taking up a full review of the implementation of the R & R package during his visit. It is learnt that he was unhappy with the slow progress in resolving the problems in R&R colonies and the amount paid to the affected people.

The R&R colonies which were completed are in poor shape due to lack of proper infrastructure facilities. The displaced families allege that the quality of the houses constructed was poor. They also urged the government to provide proper infrastructural facilities. The government should bring all villages under 41.5 contour levels instead of 45.25 so that inundation of villages can be avoided. The displaced families are also suffering on account of non-availability of essential commodities and non-supply of power during night.

The villagers had poured out their woes before District Collector Kartikeya Mishra when he visited those colonies. According to officials, due to floods from the cofferdam 1.05 lakh people were displaced in twin Godavari districts. Around 75,900 people were displaced in the East Godavari district and more than 35,000 people in the West Godavari district.

The oustees from Vadapallli, Madapuram, Kottamamidi Gondi, Tekuru, Thutigunta and other villages have already been shifted to R&R colonies. Around 3,704 families from Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals would be shifted to R&R colonies by the end of July.

Polavaram Irrigation Project Special Officer and in-charge ITDA Project Officer Anand said that 25.21 crore would be paid to displaced families in Velerupadu mandal and Rs 230.69 crore to oustees in Polavaram mandal. Meanwhile, Rampachodavaram ITDA PO Praveen Aditya directed the officials to provide R&R packages immediately to the beneficiaries. He instructed the officials to provide all facilities to the people in the R&R colonies in Devipatnam mandal of the Rampa Agency.