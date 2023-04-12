CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to credit Rs 658.60 cr to 4.39 lakh poor women

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 658.60 crore to 4,39,068 eligible poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vyshya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities across the state under EBC Nestham at Markapuram in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Under YSR EBC Nestham scheme, the state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year for three years to the same beneficiary amounting to Rs 45,000 to the eligible women of upper caste aged between 45 to 60 years to make them self-reliant by undertaking their own businesses.

With this Rs 658.60 crores being deposited on Wednesday, the total financial assistance provided by the YSRSP government so far under 'YSR EBC Nestham' is Rs 1,257.04 crores. So far, a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 was provided to each woman.

The government in a statement on Tuesday said, "Adopting pro-women policy, the state government registered house sites and houses in the name of women to empower them and so far distributed 30.76 lakh house sites and constructed over 22 lakh houses. As part of it, each woman will benefit with an asset worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh."