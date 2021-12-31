CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute hiked pension tomorrow

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will celebrate New Year among the people at Pedanandipadu and distribute hiked pensions to the beneficiaries.

He said the government will hike Jagananna Pension Kanuka to Rs 2,500 and distribute hiked pension to the beneficiaries on January 1. The in-charge Minister on Thursday visited Pedanandipadu and reviewed arrangements for the CM's visit to Pendanandipadu on January1. He directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for CM's visit.

The government has distributed Rs 700 crore to the eligible, who did not get benefits under various welfare schemes, he recalled.

Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao directed the officials to make arrangements for the CM's meeting in a big way.

MLA Ambati Rambabu, District Collector Vivek Yadav and Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar were present.