CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Jindal Power Project on June 6

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will inaugurate Jindal Power Project at Naidupet near Guntur city on June 6.

The Commissioner entrusted sanitation and greenery development at the plant to the officials. She directed them to set up pylon at the project and informed that the CM will visit avenue plantation near the project. She told the officials to improve sanitation along national highway 5 leading to Guntur city. She instructed the officials to remove unauthorised banners and flexis and instructed the GMC SE to supervise dais at the plant. The GMC officials were ordered to start marking work to set up stalls at the project.

Guntur revenue divisional officer M Prabhakar Reddy, Jindal AGM Rama Krishna, GMC SE Srinivasa Rao were present.