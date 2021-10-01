CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate slew of development initiatives by TTD

Tirumala: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will kick-start a slew of development initiatives taken up by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and also participate in several events on the occasion of Garuda Seva to be held as part of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on October 11. Speaking to mediapersons after the 'Dial your TTD EO' programme here on Friday, EO K S Jawahar Reddy said that the Chief Minister will offer silk clothes on the day of Garuda Seva on October 11 as a part Srivari annual Brahmotsavams which will be performed in Ekantham from October 7 to15.

On that day, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Go-Mandiram set up with a donation of Rs 15 crore offered by former TTD Trust Board member Sekhar Reddy from Chennai which includes facilities for Go-Pradakshina, Go-Tulabharam and displays significance of Gomata at Alipiri, down the hills.

Apart from this, at Tirumala the Chief Minister will inaugurate a newly developed boondi making kitchen complex built with a donation of Rs 2 crore by noted industrialist N Srinivasan of India Cements and also TTD Trust Board member.

Among others, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the new paediatric hospital built in the BIRRD hospital complex for which civil works were completed and all equipment has also been procured.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the SVBC Kannada and Hindi channels. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also expected to take part in the launching of the SVBC new channels. The EO said, adding that 2022 diaries and calendars will also be released by the Chief Minister on the occasion. On the online issuance of time slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for free darshan, Jawahar Reddy clarified that keeping in view the health safety of pilgrims, locals and employees, the TTD issued the free darshan tokens online till October 3, to avoid gathering of pilgrims at the counters where the off-line Sarva Darshan tokens are issued in Tirupati and added that if normalcy returns, the TTD will consider resuming the issuing of offline SSD tokens in November. The devotees who have booked darshan tickets have to come with certificates of 2 doses of vaccination or the negative report of Covid

test done three days before the date of darshan, he said. On agarbattis sale, the EO said there is a huge response to the seven brands of agarbattis brought out by the TTD symbolic of the seven hills of Tirumala. An MoU with Dr YSR Horticultural University has also been entered for extending Dry Flower technology and the TTD will manufacture artefacts including divine portraits of Srivaru and Ammavaru, paper weights and key chains from used flowers of TTD sub-temples which will be released by December or on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

The Alipiri footpath which has been refurbished with concrete rooftop shades and other facilities accomplished by the Reliance Company at a cost of over Rs 25 crore will also be ready for pilgrims during the Brahmotsavams.