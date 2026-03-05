GHMC pushes for 100% e-waste and biomedical waste collection

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, RV Karnan, has directed officials to take necessary steps to ensure 100% collection of e-waste and biomedical waste across Greater Hyderabad.

He categorically instructed that bio-medical waste must not, under any circumstances be mixed with municipal solid waste, warning that violations of norms would invite strict action against those responsible.

The directions were issued at a stakeholder meeting convened at the GHMC head office as part of the ongoing 99-day action plan. The meeting was attended by e-Waste recyclers, bio-medical waste treatment facility operators and CSR partners.

Addressing the gathering, Karnan stated that GHMC would coordinate with assistant medical officers of health (AMOHs) to ensure that hospitals and healthcare establishments comply with bio-medical waste management rules and user charge norms.

Earlier, Malkajagiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy elaborated on the e-Waste collection framework. He said special collection centres would be established in each circle to encourage citizens to voluntarily deposit e-waste. In addition, ward-level collection drives would be conducted every Saturday and Sunday across 300 wards within the CURE limits.

GHMC additional commissioner (sanitation) Ravi Kiran clarified that while GHMC would provide the necessary infrastructure for collection drives, including ward offices and designated centres, pricing, payments and incentives would be entirely determined by the participating firms without municipal intervention.

During the meeting, several organisations agreed to make direct payments through UPI or cash for collected e-Waste, while others committed to distributing redeemable coupons under CSR initiatives. It was also proposed that retailers share information about households possessing e-waste to facilitate coordinated doorstep collection.