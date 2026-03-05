Wanaparthy royal family attends Ranganatha Swamy Rathotsavam

Wanaparthy: Brahmotsavam celebrations of Sri Ranganayaka Swami were held grandly here on Wednesday.

MLA Tudi Megha Reddy and Wanaparthy royal family member Raja Krishnadeva Rao attended the Rathotsavam and offered special prayers to the deity. Later, the idol of the deity was carried in a ceremonial procession from the temple to the chariot. They pulled the chariot. Reddy stated that in Srirangapuram mandal headquarters, along with the famous Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple, steps will be taken to develop roads, guest houses, and Rangasamudram lake.

Plans include introducing boating facilities and carrying out development works to prevent floodwaters from Rangasamudram from eroding agricultural canals. The State government has initiated measures to undertake comprehensive development works worth Rs 32 crore in the area.

He added that Srirangapuram village will be fully developed; the historically significant area will be transformed into a tourism hub with an allocation of Rs 5 crore. He announcedthat Rs 2 crore will be spent on improving the main road leading to the temple;Rs 1.5 crore will be allocated for the development of guest houses; Rs24 crore have been allocated under the Irrigation department to strengthen the agricultural canals located behind Sri Ranganayaka Samudram to prevent damage to farmlands.