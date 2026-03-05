Preps begin for Sri Rama Navami at Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam: Preparations for Sri Rama Navami commenced with traditional religious fervour at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

The temple premises wore a festive look as devotees participated in Vasanthotsavam and Dolotsavam organised as part of ‘Holi Pournami’ celebrations. Women devotees in large numbers took part in the rituals as priests sprinkled holy water and colours, marking the ceremonial beginning of the festivities. Special pujas were performed from morning till evening. Priests conducted Kalasa Puja at the Uttardwaram near the Mithila Stadium, the venue designated for the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, temple officials said.

The ritual of preparing ‘talambralu’ (akshintalu), a significant component of the celestial wedding ceremony, was also taken up. Wives of rithviks and several women devotees gathered at the entrance of the Mithila Stadium to prepare the talambralu using rice mixed with turmeric, kumkum, ghee, bukka, gulal, attar and other aromatic substances. Temple Executive Officer Damodhar Rao said nearly 300 quintals of rice would be used this year for preparing the talambralu. About 25 quintals were prepared on Wednesday, and the process would be completed over the next few days.

The celestial wedding (Sita Rama Kalyanam) will be held on March 26, followed by the Pattabhishekam (coronation) ceremony on March 27, he added. Earlier in the day, the festival idols of the presiding deities were installed at the Nitya Kalyanam Mandapam amid devotional singing of keertanas by temple artistes. Dolotsavam and Tiruveedhi Seva were also conducted as part of the day’s programme. In the evening, Sri Lakshmi Pujas were performed with participation of a large number of women devotees. The temple authorities expect heavy turnout of pilgrims in the coming days as the annual Sri Rama Navami celebrations draw closer.