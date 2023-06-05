CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch JVK kits distribution on June 12

Narasaraopet: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits at Krosuru on June 12. He will lay foundation stone for the construction of a bridge across Krishna river at Madipadu on Bellamkonda-Amaravati highway. Later, he will inaugurate the government polytechnic college at Krosuru and will address a public meeting.

Palnadu district Collector Sivasankar Lotheti, SP Ravi Shankar Reddy, Pedakurapadu MLA Namburu Sankar Rao, CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram and officials of various government departments reviewed the arrangements for the CM programme.