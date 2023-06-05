  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch JVK kits distribution on June 12

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits at Krosuru on June 12.

Narasaraopet: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits at Krosuru on June 12. He will lay foundation stone for the construction of a bridge across Krishna river at Madipadu on Bellamkonda-Amaravati highway. Later, he will inaugurate the government polytechnic college at Krosuru and will address a public meeting.

Palnadu district Collector Sivasankar Lotheti, SP Ravi Shankar Reddy, Pedakurapadu MLA Namburu Sankar Rao, CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram and officials of various government departments reviewed the arrangements for the CM programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X