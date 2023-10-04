CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for ethanol distillery plant today

Rayadurg (Anantapur): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate virtually in the bhumi puja for the establishment of Rs 544 crore worth Ethanol distillery plant based on maize and rice husk on October 4 at Jajarakallu village in Hirehal mandal in Rayadurg constituency.



District Collector M Gautami and Joint Collector Kethan Garg also will participate in virtual mode.

Joint Collector Kethan Garg told The Hans India that Eco Steel India Private Limited of Navadurga group is setting up the plant in 30 acres.

The plant will give jobs to 500 persons directly while indirect jobs also will be generated in hundreds. Foundation will be laid from Vijayawada on virtual mode at 11 am on October 4. Industries GM Nagaraja Rao is coordinating the event.