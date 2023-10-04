Live
- Optimising global aviation logistics is paramount
- Vijayawada: Novotel’s Food Exchange shines adjudged Best Restaurant
- Farmers demand PM to fulfil promises or face their wrath
- Cashing in on the caste factor: Will it work?
- Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp
- Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; Find new features
- Vijayawada: Rs 30 L ex gratia announced to kin of constable
- Kuki Organization Ends Shutdown Amid Protests Over Youth Killings In Manipur
- Guntur: Officials told to complete works on time
- Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives In Early Morning Tragedy On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway
Just In
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for ethanol distillery plant today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate virtually in the bhumi puja for the establishment of Rs 544 crore worth Ethanol distillery plant based on maize and rice husk on October 4 at Jajarakallu village in Hirehal mandal in Rayadurg constituency.
Rayadurg (Anantapur): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate virtually in the bhumi puja for the establishment of Rs 544 crore worth Ethanol distillery plant based on maize and rice husk on October 4 at Jajarakallu village in Hirehal mandal in Rayadurg constituency.
District Collector M Gautami and Joint Collector Kethan Garg also will participate in virtual mode.
Joint Collector Kethan Garg told The Hans India that Eco Steel India Private Limited of Navadurga group is setting up the plant in 30 acres.
The plant will give jobs to 500 persons directly while indirect jobs also will be generated in hundreds. Foundation will be laid from Vijayawada on virtual mode at 11 am on October 4. Industries GM Nagaraja Rao is coordinating the event.