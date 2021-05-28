CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation for medical colleges tomorrow

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of medical colleges at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Bapatla and Piduguralla in Guntur district through virtual mode on May 30. He will also set foundation stones for the construction of another 11 medical colleges.

The government has already acquired land for the construction of some medical colleges and identified the land for the construction of other medical colleges.

According to sources, the officials have acquired 60 acres of government land on the outskirts of Bapatla town for the construction of the medical college. The government has allotted Rs 505 crore for the construction of the medical college.

Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati took initiative to sanction the funds. A teaching hospital and nursing college will be constructed. If the medical college is constructed, the residents of Bapatla and surrounding mandals will get super specialty medical services.

Similarly, the government is constructing another medical college at Brahmanapalli under Piduguralla mandal of Guntur district. The government has acquired 47 acres of land for this purpose.

The government has allotted Rs 500 crore for the construction of the medical college.

For the medical college in Krishna district, the government has allotted Rs 550 crore. Krishna district Collector Imtiaz has already reviewed arrangements.