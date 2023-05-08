CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Machilipatnam port construction works on May 22

MACHILIPATNAM: Tourism and Krishna district in-charge Minister RK Roja and Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be visiting Krishna district on May 19 and 22 for launching several developmental activities in the district.

They said that the Chief Minister would inaugurate Gudivada TIDCO houses on May 19 and Machilipatnam Medical College on May 22. Apart from that, the Chief Minister would also lay the foundation stone for the commencement of the Machilipatnam Port construction works on May 22. Ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, CM programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram, Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu and SP P Joshuva visited the port construction area.

Speaking on the occasion, Jogi Ramesh said that the Chief Minister was going to fulfill the long-cherished dream of constructing the historical Machilipatnam port by starting the works.

He said that former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy already laid a foundation stone for port construction and CM Jagan will perform Bhoomi Pooja for starting the port works. The Minister requested all the officials concerned to work in coordination and strive to make the Chief Minister’s programmes a grand success.