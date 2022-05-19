CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to showcase AP as industrial hub at WEF

Vijayawada: A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for Davos on Thursday to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting scheduled to begin from May 22.

More than 2,800 dignitaries are expected to attend the Davos summit. Andhra Pradesh would showcase its potential, abundance of resources, and its policies to promote AP as an industrial hub at the summit pavilion. The chief minister will also explain the kind of support the government would extend to the investors.

The chief minister will address the summit on the 2030 Industrial Development Agenda and participate in a series of meetings with business and other leaders. The government would host sessions on Education and Skilling, Health and Transition to Decarbonised Economy.

The delegation would have a meeting with Minister of Finance of Bahrain, Salman Al Khalifa, as also James Zhan, director-general of UNCTAD; Luc Remont, executive vice-president of Schneider Electric; Takeshi Hashimoto, president and CEO of Mitsui OSK. Lines; Bernard Charles, CEO & Pascal Daloz, COO of Dassault Systemes; Pedro Gomez, head of Mobility and Sustainability of WEF; Sheila Alrowaily of Saudi Aramco Investments, among others.

Andhra Pradesh will thus have access to full participation in the CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops of the platform. The partnership will also grant access to join peer-level communities of common interest such as our Industry Action Groups and Strategy Officers' communities, annual meetings and high-level exchanges, including WEF's Sustainable Development Impact Summit and Global virtual discussions.