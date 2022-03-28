CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in Goutham Reddy condolence meet today

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the condolence meeting of former Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at VPR Convention Hall at Kanuparthipadu in Nellore rural mandal on Monday.

He will reach Nellore by helicopter from Renigunta airport at 11.30 am and proceed to the meeting venue immediately.

He will pay homage to Goutham Reddy and address the gathering between 11.50 am and 12.40 pm and return to the helipad at Police Parade Grounds to proceed to Renigunta airport at 1 pm.

Further, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu reviewed with the officials on Sunday and directed them to make foolproof arrangements at the helipad and prepare perfect convoy route and follow procedures at the venue in connection with visit of the Chief Minister.

He asked the officials to focus on drinking water, seating arrangements, barricading, parking for vehicles, and others thoroughly. He said fire tenders should be placed at the three places and vehicles in good condition should be arranged for convoy. He suggested to the medical and health officials to get ready ORS packets and medicines for treating sunstroke cases at the venue.

The Collector said sanitation, communication and other issues must be checked before the commencement of the programme at the venue and food also should be arranged for all participants.

Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, CEO of ZP M Srinivasa Rao, RDOs and others participated in the meeting.