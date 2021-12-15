CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Amalapuram on December 17

Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in a private programme at Amalapuram on December 17.

RDO NSVB Vasanta Rayudu and DSP Y Madhav Reddy reviewed the arrangements for CM's visit. RDO Vasanta Rayudu and DSP Madhava Reddy visited and inspected the helipad at KIMS Hospital and other important places in Amalapuram on Tuesday.

RDO Vasanta Rayudu said that in the wake of his proposed visit, security arrangements have been made. He also instructed the officials concerned to make security arrangements very carefully and thoroughly.