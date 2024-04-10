CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Piduguralla today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address the Siddham public meeting at Ayyappa Nagar Bypass Road at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

He will start from Gantavaripalem at 9 am, reach Devarampadu crossroads and take a break for lunch. Later, he will go to Dhulipala for a night stay via Kondamodu Junction, Anupalem, Rajupalem, and Reddygudem.

YSRCP state general secretary Talasila Raghuram released a press statement to this effect. He urged the party leaders and activists to make the public meeting a grand success.