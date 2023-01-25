  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Ponnuru on Jan 27

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez and Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma reviewing arrangements for CMs visit, in Ponnuru on Tuesday
District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez and Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma reviewing arrangements for CM's visit, in Ponnuru on Tuesday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the marriage function of the son of Ponnuru former municipal chairperson Dr Nallamothu Ruth Rani on January 27.

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the marriage function of the son of Ponnuru former municipal chairperson Dr Nallamothu Ruth Rani on January 27.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez and Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma visited Paramdhamam Kalyana Mandapam, helipad and reviewed the arrangements for the

CM's visit.

SP Arif Hafeez gave suggestions to his staff regarding barricading, security arrangements. Additional SP Anil, DSP Sravanthi Roy, Ponnuru Municipal Commissioner Radha accompanied the Collector.

