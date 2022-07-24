CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit: Collector reviews arrangements

P Gannavaram(Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district): District collector Himanshu Shukla directed the officials to take necessary steps ahead of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district. Shukla inspected the flood affected areas along with joint collector Dhyan Chandra, SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, MLA Kondeti Chittibau, ZP chairman V Venu Gopala Rao in P Pedapudi Lanka, Vudimudi Lanka, Burugu Lanka, Arikelapalem villages in P Gannavaram mandal on Saturday.

He made several suggestions to the officials regarding the tour of the CM. He further instructed that steps be taken to prevent diseases in the flood-hit areas. He said that they constituted teams to enumerate loss to houses, crops and roads because of the flood. He also visited the villages and tasted the water to verify the quality from the hygiene point of view. According to the officials, the date of arrival of the Jagan Mohan Reddy has not yet been confirmed even though July 25 or 26 have been given as tentative dates.