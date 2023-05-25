CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit to Kovvur: Traffic restrictions cause inconvenience to locals

Kovvur(East Godavari district): In the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Kovvur town on Wednesday, excessive prohibitory orders and traffic restrictions caused problems to the people. It is surprising that prohibitory orders were imposed in such areas, which will not create traffic hurls to the public meeting.

Road-cum-rail bridge and Dowleswaram barrage have been made one-way. Vehicles and buses were diverted through Gammon Bridge. The Chief Minister stayed in Kovvur for 2 and half hours only. But people were inconvenienced due to traffic restrictions for about 12 hours.

Students, who appeared for intermediate supplementary exams on Wednesday, faced difficulties due to traffic restrictions. The CM came to Kovvur to launch Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme.

SK Rao of Athreyapuram wondered as to why traffic restrictions were imposed on Dowleswaram barrage, which is 12 km away from Kovvur. CM Jagan landed at the helipad at Kovvur-Nandamuru road and participated in the meeting organised opposite the Home Minister’s camp office in Satyavatinagar of Kovvur.

Hundreds of people regularly visit Rajamahendravaram for medical services from Kovvur, Nidadavolu, Polavaram, Thallapudi, Chagallu, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram and Nallajarla mandals. All these people had to travel an additional 10 to 15 kms.

Vijayakumar, a student from Nidadavolu, criticised that it is not appropriate to trouble people by issuing traffic prohibitory orders for every programme without any need.

All the vehicles coming from Eluru, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram and Jangareddygudem were stopped at Gammon Bridge under a tunnel outside Kovvuru town. Vehicles coming from Nidadavolu Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Peravali and Undrajavaram were diverted to Rajamahendravaram via I Pangidi and Gammon Bridge.

As many as 197 buses of joint East Godavari district were sent to the CM meeting, on Tuesday night. Out of the total 300 buses in the depots of East Godavari district, 90 buses were assigned for the CM meeting, leaving the passengers in a quandary. In addition to these buses, the authorities also diverted a large number of school and college buses to the CM programme to transport students.