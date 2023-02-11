CM YS Jagan releases Kalyanamasthu, Shaadi Tohfa funds

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 38.18 crore towards YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes to benefit 4,536 eligible girls who got married during the quarter October-December 2022.

The amount has been directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC, Minorities, the disabled and construction workers.

Depositing the amount at the click of a button virtually here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme was launched aiming at encouraging education of children, curbing child marriages and increasing enrolment ratio in schools and decreasing dropout rates.

The government strongly believes that education is the greatest asset that we can give to our children, he reiterated, adding the eligibility condition that the brides and bridegrooms must have under the scheme was that they should pass tenth class examinations. This was intended only to encourage children among the weaker sections to pursue education.

Quoting from the novel 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' authored by Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini, he said marriage can wait but education cannot because a society has no chance of success if its women are uneducated.

From the next quarter, the amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the mothers of the eligible girls, he said, observing it would encourage mothers to send their daughters to schools.

He said that while the beneficiaries were left high and dry during the TDP regime which had withdrawn the financial assistance scheme from 2018 after failing to pay Rs 68.68 crore to 17,709 beneficiaries, the YSRCP government was implementing the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes in full transparency with enhanced incentives.

While SC, ST, BC and Minority beneficiaries each got an assistance in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 during the TDP rule, the YSRCP government hiked the assistance to SC, ST, BC and Minorities to Rs 1,00,000, Rs 100,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. While the differently-abled and construction workers received Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 20,000 each under the TDP rule, they will now get the hiked benefit of Rs 1,50,000 and Rs. 40,000 each respectively.

Similarly, the incentives of SC, ST and BC beneficiaries who opted for inter-caste marriage went up to Rs 1,20,000 from Rs 75,000 each, to Rs 1, 20,000 from Rs 75,000 each and to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 each respectively.

The Chief Minister, who has virtually interacted with some of the beneficiaries, said the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa, coupled with Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Gorumuddha, would usher in a revolution in the education sector in the State drastically reducing the dropout rate in schools and increasing the enrolment.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and top officials were also present.