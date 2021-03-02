CM YS Jagan suffering from Chandrababu phobia: P Anuradha

Mangalagiri: TDP State general secretary and former mayor of Vijayawada P Anuradha on Monday said that the YCP leaders are becoming greatly worried about their party's prospects the moment former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu undertakes tours of any part of the State.

Anuradha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is literally suffering from Chandrababu phobia going by how the latter's visits was being obstructed with a whole lot of the police force. Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a chaotic and lawless regime now only because it came under the rule of a person who was accused in 32 cases.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP leader said that the resident of the Tadepalli palace is suffering from fever whenever the former CM boards a flight. The YCP leaders are getting terrified at just the statements of the Opposition leader.

The Constitution of India is totally undermined and mocked in the State. There is no freedom of expression with the media being targeted repeatedly. Anuradha wondered as to why the DGP was watching the atrocities of the ruling YCP like a silent spectator.

Jagan Reddy would not have been in his current position had the TDP had given the same kind of treatment to him during the previous regime. Unfortunately, the police themselves were creating chaos and anarchy in Andhra Pradesh.

She said how the YCP leaders derived sadistic pleasure by obstructing Chandrababu Naidu's visit in Vizag in the past.

CM Jagan would have to face punishment in the people's court. Since the YSRCP came to power, settlements, corruption and land grabs became a routine matter in different parts of the State.