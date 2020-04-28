CM YS Jagan to launch Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme today, 12 lakh studnts to benefit

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been launching several schemes for the welfare and future of the students in the state will roll out yet another scheme on Tuesday to provide financial aid to the students. The Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has already launched Jagananna Vasati Deevena and Amma Vodi scheme earlier and now the new flagship program named Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be launched today. The scheme will be launched at chief minister camp office Tadepalli. As per the scheme, full fee reimbursement will be provided to the students. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to introduce this scheme to make the poor students pursue higher studies. About 12 lakh students would be benefitted from this scheme.

For the first time in the history of the state, fees for all quarters will be paid in a single fiscal year without any arrears. The state government has spent nearly Rs 12,000 crore in just 11 months the children's education on various schemes. The government would also release Rs. 1,880 crore, which is leftover by the previous government in the form of arrears along with fee reimbursement amounted to Rs. 4000 crore.

Earlier after coming to power in the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has started his ambitious scheme called Amma Vodi to provide financial aid of RS. 15,000 to each parent who sends their wards to the schools. The government has spent 6000 crore rupees for the scheme and now it is going to spend 4000 crores for the fee reimbursement scheme under Jagananna Vidya Deevena to help the students pursue their higher studies.