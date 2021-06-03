CM YS Jagan to launch YSR-Jagananna Colonies project today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually launch the YSR Jagananna Colonies project on Thursday, where 15.6 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase, targeting completion of the entire project by June 2023.

The state government had distributed house sites to about 30.76 lakh beneficiaries and embarked on a new history. Now the government is set to create another record by taking up the construction of the houses, where in the first phase, 15,60,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore and the massive housing project will be virtually launched by the Chief Minister on Thursday (June 3).

As promised in the election manifesto, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government targeted to complete 'Pedalandhariki Illu' scheme by June 2023. In both phases, as many as 28,30,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore, where in phase -1, 15.50 lakh houses and phase -2, 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the construction works for phase-1 by June 2022, the second phase works by June 2023.

Of the 8,905 layouts in the first phase, 11.26 lakh houses are being constructed as YSR Jagananna colonies. Similarly, construction of 2,92,984 houses is being started for the beneficiaries with their own land along with 1,40,465 houses for the beneficiaries with allotted land.

In the current economic scenario in the wake of the second phase of Covid-19, construction will provide 21.70 crore man-days of employment to labourers.

Also, large-scale construction work will provide employment to masons, rod vendors, carpenters, electricians, bricklayers, and cement sellers. Reverse tendering was done to supply quality materials below market price so as not to burden the beneficiaries.

The government has set up warehouses at the village and mandal level to store cement and other materials for the construction works. The government will also provide 20 metric tonnes of sand free of cost from nearby sand rigs for the construction works.