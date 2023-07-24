  • Menu
CM YS Jagan to lay foundation stone for construction of 50k houses in Amaravati

CM YS Jagan to lay foundation stone for construction of 50k houses in Amaravati
Total Rs. 1,371.41 crores of expensive land was distributed to the poor. Construction of houses is now going to be undertaken in this land

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to launch another huge programme. He is going to lay foundation stone for construction of more than 50,000 houses in Amaravati.

Bhoomi Pooja will be conducted on Monday in CRDA under Navaratna - Houses for All Poor Scheme. It is known that 50,793 people were given house titles in 25 layouts in 1,402.58 acres under CRDA on May 26.

Total Rs. 1,371.41 crores of expensive land was distributed to the poor. Construction of houses is now going to be undertaken in this land.

