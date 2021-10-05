CM YS Jagan to roll out 2nd phase of YSR Asara in Ongole

Ongole : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase of the YSR Asara scheme in Ongole on October 7, informed Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy here on Monday.

As the tour programme of the Chief Minister is confirmed, Collector Pravin Kumar, SP Malika Garg and other officials finalised the PVR Boys High School as the venue for the public meeting.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, along with CM program coordinator Talasila Raghuram, CM security officer Vakul Jindal and other officials inspected the venue and made suggestions on the placement of dais and other facilities. He ordered the officials to make foolproof arrangements to make the tour of the Chief Minister, nearly after two years to the district, a success.

He said that as the programme is women-focused, there should not be any inconvenience to them. He asked them to make arrangements for 20,000 women to participate in the meeting while following the Covid conditions.

Talasila Raghuram said that the Chief Minister will distribute Rs 6,400 crore to women in the DWCRA groups. He said that it is the responsibility of the women to make the programme a grand success, he added.

The Collector said that about 80,000 beneficiaries under MEPMA in the district will receive the money under YSR Asara. He added that those who have received the two shots of the vaccine will be allowed inside the public meeting.

He informed that the YSR Asara second phase launch programme will be live-streamed at the village and ward secretariats and Raithu Bharosa Kendras in the State.