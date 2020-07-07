CM YS Jagan to tour Kadapa district for two days from today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Kadapa district today on the eve of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary. Officials have completed all arrangements. CM will depart from the Tadepalli Camp office at Gannavaram Airport at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. From there, a special flight will be available to Kadapa. The helicopter will fly from Kadapa Airport to Idupulapaya at 4.55 pm subsequently leaves to guest house at YSR Estates.

On the ocassion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary on Wednesday, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay tribute to his father at Idupulapaya. Later, he will visit YSR circle, RK valley to launch a new complex and will lay the foundation for the construction of 3 MW solar plant. After that he will leave to Kadapa airport and then head to the Kadapa airport in the afternoon to reach Tadepally.

Officials have made stringent security arrangements with the CM Jagan's Idupalapaaya tour, SP Anburajan said. He also instructed the relevant authorities to ensure strict security arrangements by inspecting the YSR memorial statue, engineering department classrooms and labs in the helipad, YSR ghat and triple IT. The standard Operational Protocol (SOP) must be adhered to as Covid-19 spreads. Everyone who attends the Chief Minister's tour are entitled to take the covid-19 throat swab test.